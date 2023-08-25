STEPS plans to reopen Madeline’s House Published 7:58 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

STEPS is working to repair and reopen a domestic violence shelter for the area. If needed support comes in, Madeline’s House could reopen by the end of the year.

In November 2022, the Southside Center for Violence Prevention closed Madeline’s House. This was a shelter that served as a domestic abuse shelter for victims from Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties. Unfortunately, the closing left a gap. As of now, there is no local shelter in the region. That means victims have to be transported from their community at a time of great trauma.

“When you look at a map of available shelters in Virginia, there is a hole in Central Virginia,” cited STEPS Vice President for Housing Shawn Rozier. “We are committed to changing that. This is a new shelter operation — a new beginning.”

STEPS is a nonprofit that serves South Central Virginia by creating a stronger community through housing, education, workforce, and economic development. During this time, STEPS has assisted with transportation and hotel accommodations until victims could get to those resources. Now they are working on opening their own domestic violence shelter to bridge this gap.

According to Rozier, the shelter will still have the name Madeline’s House, but a different name will be attached for the program as Southside Center for Violence Prevention is no longer providing services. The shelter will now fall under STEPS, Inc.’s community action agency umbrella.

Where the project stands

Currently, STEPS is remodeling a home donated by Ellery and Robin Sedgwick to serve as the shelter. The donation is a big first step towards offering services, but only a step in the process. The building still needs a considerable amount of work before it can go into service, including appliances, electrical and plumbing upgrades, painting the walls, replacing the old heating and cooling units and repairing the roof.

“The building is solid and will serve its purpose well,” Rozier said. “We are so thankful for the gift because it will enable us to help those who are hurting, but building repairs have to be made before we can open.”

STEPS launched a campaign and is looking for community support to raise $150,000 for repairs, furnishing and operational costs. Virginia’s Department of Social Services has provided $25,000 to assist with funding a domestic violence/sexual assault victim services coordinator and a request has been made for nearly $950,000 for one year of program and shelter services to the Senate Appropriations Committee by Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“We are seeking grant funds and appreciate the support from county and town officials, the faith community, businesses and individual partners,” said STEPS President and CEO Sharon Harrup. “If you have supported a domestic violence shelter in the past, please consider partnering with us; unfortunately, the need is not going away. And if you wish to join us for the first time, we welcome you to a worthy cause.”

Along with initial financial help, the shelter will need ongoing sponsorship and professional services from those able to help.

Supporters can donate financially by visiting steps-inc.org/donate, texting STEPS to 26989, reaching out through Steps.harnessapp.com or by sending contributions to STEPS, Inc. 225 Industrial Park Road, Farmville, VA 23901.