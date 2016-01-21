The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic came home to Farmville Wednesday, April 22, as the town’s Ruby ...

A Meherrin woman was able to share a special bond with a lost bear cub when it ventured ...

With Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many may be longing ...

COVID-19 cases went up by double digits from Wednesday to Thursday in Prince Edward County rising from 19 to 29, according to information from the ...

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Monday, April 20, to set the property tax rate at 52 cents per $100 of assessed value ...

Buckingham COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward double in a week In four days, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward County has doubled. After cases have held steady in the teens ...

LIFESTYLES AKA Sorority celebrates Founders’ Day “Exemplifying Excellence Through The Legacy Of Our Founders” was the theme at the 2020 Joint Founders’ Day celebration for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. This ...

Buckingham CRC gets new member and CEDS approval Cumberland County recently became the newest member of the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC). CRC Executive Director Melody Foster said Cumberland County officially became a member ...

Farmville Two historic homes on The Avenues Story by Edward Kromer The houses on The Avenues in Farmville are rich with history. A 1918 Sanborn Insurance Company map shows a number of ...

DEVOTIONAL Jesus lifts us up on rainy days, Mondays and every day Years ago the late, great Karen Carpenter sang, “Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.” As I sit and write this piece, it is ...

Buckingham Prince Edward virus cases continue to rise Coronavirus cases in Prince Edward County continued to climb rapidly in the Friday morning update of case numbers from the Virginia Department of Health. After ...

Church & Community Statewide network launches to advance local Bills of Rights The Virginia Network for Democracy and Environmental Rights (VNDER) has announced its official launch. The purpose of the network is to assist environmental, labor, public ...

Farmville the Magazine A history of 119 North Street Story by Dr. Ray Gaskins Professor emeritus, Hampden-Sydney College A story appeared on the front page of the Sept. 1, 2017 edition of The Farmville ...

Church & Community Farmville’s troll population increases The story of the trolls under High Bridge on Mill Street in Farmville is growing. It was back in Sept. 2017 that Sully and his ...

Buckingham Toney named to All-State Second Team Buckingham County High School junior forward Gerry “Tae” Toney, pictured here, was named to the 2019-20 Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State Second Team. ...

WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE Fun with puns and signs In the spirit of keeping things light and cheery, while keeping a keen eye on our language, today’s column is a hybrid of sorts. The ...

THE WORD A setback is a setup for a reset God reset the world after the great flood. God reset the Jewish people after bringing them out of captivity. God reset the face of religion ...

TRENT'S MILL NEWS Happy Anniversary to Nat and Donna Cooke The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will not be hosting its regular monthly meeting due to the coronavirus. Our sympathy is extended to the Wilkerson ...

SOWING SEEDS Adapting to conference call worship services The phone pings start at 8:50 a.m. announcing who is attending worship. Ping – Ron and Sally, ping – Barbara, ping – Doug and Maren, ...

Buckingham Lynchburg district traffic alert Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. ...

CHURCH & COMMUNITY Church and community events The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be ...

DEVOTIONAL Jesus is our Feast of Unleavened Bread We can better understand the celebration of Easter from the seven feasts God gives Israel. Three of the four spring feasts of Israel occur during ...

Buckingham State death toll now at 231 from coronavirus Twenty-three more deaths were reported across the state in Friday’s COVID-19 update from the Virginia Department of Health but changes in local case totals in ...

Buckingham 10% rate bump on the table in Buckingham The Buckingham Board of Supervisors will convene Monday, April 20, at 6 p.m. to consider final adoption of the county’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget ...

TRENT'S MILL NEWS Drive-in church services planned The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will not be hosting its Spring Fling Dance on April 18 due to the coronavirus. The Cumberland County Landfill ...

BUSINESS COVID-19 disrupts tourism ahead of peak season Michael Moore has always enjoyed his job as a wine trail guide with Top Shelf Transportation. He said the job is about more than wine. ...

Buckingham RV makes strangers family A Facebook page created to connect health care professionals with those willing to loan RVs as temporary living spaces has sparked a new friendship between ...

THE WORD The resurrection is our sustaining power forever We are now on the other side of Easter and the blessed hope of the resurrection is again woven into the faith of believers. However, ...

SOWING SEEDS Jesus guarantees hope for a brighter future On the Monday following Easter, a restaurant owner must lay-off three employees that he can no longer afford because of the coronavirus crisis. On the ...

