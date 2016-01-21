April 27, 2020

Helping others out

A local Farmville business got a big surprise Tuesday, April 21, when Joyce Eggleston called Miller's Country Store ...

Farmville farmer’s market to open Saturday

With Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many may be longing ...

Lost bear cub finds new family

A Meherrin woman was able to share a special bond with a lost bear cub when it ventured ...

Farmville’s Ruby Tuesday falls victim to pandemic

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic came home to Farmville Wednesday, April 22, as the town's Ruby ...

Buckingham

Buckingham board approves two-cent tax increase

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Monday, April 20, to set the property tax rate at 52 cents per $100 of assessed value ...

by Alexa Massey.

Buckingham

Prince Edward virus cases rise to 29

COVID-19 cases went up by double digits from Wednesday to Thursday in Prince Edward County rising from 19 to 29, according to information from the ...

by Roger Watson.

Buckingham

COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward double in a week

In four days, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward County has doubled. After cases have held steady in the teens ...

by Roger Watson, Sunday, April 26, 2020 12:21 pm

LIFESTYLES

AKA Sorority celebrates Founders’ Day

"Exemplifying Excellence Through The Legacy Of Our Founders" was the theme at the 2020 Joint Founders' Day celebration for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. This ...

by Staff Report, Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:00 am

Buckingham

CRC gets new member and CEDS approval

Cumberland County recently became the newest member of the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC). CRC Executive Director Melody Foster said Cumberland County officially became a member ...

by Alexa Massey, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:00 am

Farmville

Two historic homes on The Avenues

Story by Edward Kromer The houses on The Avenues in Farmville are rich with history. A 1918 Sanborn Insurance Company map shows a number of ...

by Guest Columnist, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:00 am

DEVOTIONAL

Jesus lifts us up on rainy days, Mondays and every day

Years ago the late, great Karen Carpenter sang, "Rainy days and Mondays always get me down." As I sit and write this piece, it is ...

by Rev. Dr. Tom Robinson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:00 am

Photos

Buckingham

Prince Edward virus cases continue to rise

Coronavirus cases in Prince Edward County continued to climb rapidly in the Friday morning update of case numbers from the Virginia Department of Health. After ...

by Roger Watson, Friday, April 24, 2020 10:46 am

Church & Community

Statewide network launches to advance local Bills of Rights

The Virginia Network for Democracy and Environmental Rights (VNDER) has announced its official launch. The purpose of the network is to assist environmental, labor, public ...

by Staff Report, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

Farmville the Magazine

A history of 119 North Street

Story by Dr. Ray Gaskins Professor emeritus, Hampden-Sydney College A story appeared on the front page of the Sept. 1, 2017 edition of The Farmville ...

by Guest Columnist, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

Church & Community

Farmville’s troll population increases

The story of the trolls under High Bridge on Mill Street in Farmville is growing. It was back in Sept. 2017 that Sully and his ...

by Titus Mohler, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

Buckingham

Toney named to All-State Second Team

Buckingham County High School junior forward Gerry "Tae" Toney, pictured here, was named to the 2019-20 Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State Second Team. ...

by Staff Report, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE

Fun with puns and signs

In the spirit of keeping things light and cheery, while keeping a keen eye on our language, today's column is a hybrid of sorts. The ...

by Julia Palmer, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

THE WORD

A setback is a setup for a reset

God reset the world after the great flood. God reset the Jewish people after bringing them out of captivity. God reset the face of religion ...

by Barry Vassar, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

TRENT'S MILL NEWS

Happy Anniversary to Nat and Donna Cooke

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will not be hosting its regular monthly meeting due to the coronavirus. Our sympathy is extended to the Wilkerson ...

by Annie May Miles, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

SOWING SEEDS

Adapting to conference call worship services

The phone pings start at 8:50 a.m. announcing who is attending worship. Ping – Ron and Sally, ping – Barbara, ping – Doug and Maren, ...

by Larry Davies, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:00 am

Buckingham

Lynchburg district traffic alert

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. ...

by Staff Report, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:46 pm

CHURCH & COMMUNITY

Church and community events

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday's calendar. Events should be ...

by Staff Report, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:28 pm

DEVOTIONAL

Jesus is our Feast of Unleavened Bread

We can better understand the celebration of Easter from the seven feasts God gives Israel. Three of the four spring feasts of Israel occur during ...

by Steve Conwell, Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:00 am

Buckingham

State death toll now at 231 from coronavirus

Twenty-three more deaths were reported across the state in Friday's COVID-19 update from the Virginia Department of Health but changes in local case totals in ...

by Roger Watson, Friday, April 17, 2020 10:28 am

Buckingham

10% rate bump on the table in Buckingham

The Buckingham Board of Supervisors will convene Monday, April 20, at 6 p.m. to consider final adoption of the county's Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget ...

by Alexa Massey, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

TRENT'S MILL NEWS

Drive-in church services planned

The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will not be hosting its Spring Fling Dance on April 18 due to the coronavirus. The Cumberland County Landfill ...

by Annie May Miles, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

BUSINESS

COVID-19 disrupts tourism ahead of peak season

Michael Moore has always enjoyed his job as a wine trail guide with Top Shelf Transportation. He said the job is about more than wine. ...

by Staff Report, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

Buckingham

RV makes strangers family

A Facebook page created to connect health care professionals with those willing to loan RVs as temporary living spaces has sparked a new friendship between ...

by Alexa Massey, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

THE WORD

The resurrection is our sustaining power forever

We are now on the other side of Easter and the blessed hope of the resurrection is again woven into the faith of believers. However, ...

by Rev. Dr. James Taylor III, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

SOWING SEEDS

Jesus guarantees hope for a brighter future

On the Monday following Easter, a restaurant owner must lay-off three employees that he can no longer afford because of the coronavirus crisis. On the ...

by Larry Davies, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

DEVOTIONAL

Jesus is our Feast of Unleavened Bread

We can better understand the celebration of Easter from the seven feasts God gives Israel. Three of the four spring feasts of Israel occur during ...

by Steve Conwell, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:00 am

