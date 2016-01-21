Buckingham
Prince Edward virus cases rise to 29
COVID-19 cases went up by double digits from Wednesday to Thursday in Prince Edward County rising from 19 to 29, according to information from the ...
A local Farmville business got a big surprise Tuesday, April 21, when Joyce Eggleston called Miller’s Country Store ...
With Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many may be longing ...
A Meherrin woman was able to share a special bond with a lost bear cub when it ventured ...
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic came home to Farmville Wednesday, April 22, as the town’s Ruby ...
The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Monday, April 20, to set the property tax rate at 52 cents per $100 of assessed value ...
COVID-19 cases went up by double digits from Wednesday to Thursday in Prince Edward County rising from 19 to 29, according to information from the ...
In four days, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward County has doubled. After cases have held steady in the teens ...
“Exemplifying Excellence Through The Legacy Of Our Founders” was the theme at the 2020 Joint Founders’ Day celebration for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. This ...
Cumberland County recently became the newest member of the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC). CRC Executive Director Melody Foster said Cumberland County officially became a member ...
Story by Edward Kromer The houses on The Avenues in Farmville are rich with history. A 1918 Sanborn Insurance Company map shows a number of ...
Years ago the late, great Karen Carpenter sang, “Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.” As I sit and write this piece, it is ...
Coronavirus cases in Prince Edward County continued to climb rapidly in the Friday morning update of case numbers from the Virginia Department of Health. After ...
The Virginia Network for Democracy and Environmental Rights (VNDER) has announced its official launch. The purpose of the network is to assist environmental, labor, public ...
Story by Dr. Ray Gaskins Professor emeritus, Hampden-Sydney College A story appeared on the front page of the Sept. 1, 2017 edition of The Farmville ...
The story of the trolls under High Bridge on Mill Street in Farmville is growing. It was back in Sept. 2017 that Sully and his ...
Buckingham County High School junior forward Gerry “Tae” Toney, pictured here, was named to the 2019-20 Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State Second Team. ...
In the spirit of keeping things light and cheery, while keeping a keen eye on our language, today’s column is a hybrid of sorts. The ...
God reset the world after the great flood. God reset the Jewish people after bringing them out of captivity. God reset the face of religion ...
The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will not be hosting its regular monthly meeting due to the coronavirus. Our sympathy is extended to the Wilkerson ...
The phone pings start at 8:50 a.m. announcing who is attending worship. Ping – Ron and Sally, ping – Barbara, ping – Doug and Maren, ...
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. ...
The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be ...
We can better understand the celebration of Easter from the seven feasts God gives Israel. Three of the four spring feasts of Israel occur during ...
Twenty-three more deaths were reported across the state in Friday’s COVID-19 update from the Virginia Department of Health but changes in local case totals in ...
The Buckingham Board of Supervisors will convene Monday, April 20, at 6 p.m. to consider final adoption of the county’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget ...
The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will not be hosting its Spring Fling Dance on April 18 due to the coronavirus. The Cumberland County Landfill ...
Michael Moore has always enjoyed his job as a wine trail guide with Top Shelf Transportation. He said the job is about more than wine. ...
A Facebook page created to connect health care professionals with those willing to loan RVs as temporary living spaces has sparked a new friendship between ...
We are now on the other side of Easter and the blessed hope of the resurrection is again woven into the faith of believers. However, ...
On the Monday following Easter, a restaurant owner must lay-off three employees that he can no longer afford because of the coronavirus crisis. On the ...
We can better understand the celebration of Easter from the seven feasts God gives Israel. Three of the four spring feasts of Israel occur during ...