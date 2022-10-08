Trent’s Mill News: We offer up some living history and birthday wishes

It’s Friday, Oct. 7 and here’s the latest thoughts and events from Trent’s Mill.

Did you know the oldest living U.S. President is former President Jimmy Carter? He celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Speaking of birthdays, happy birthday wishes go out this week to Samantha Pond of Cumberland. She celebrates on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Our sympathy is extended to the Gormus family of Dillwyn. John Elijah Gormus. age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He will be greatly missed by all.

Our thoughts and prayers also go out this week to the sick and shut-ins everywhere.

And now, on to the announcements. Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host their annual drive thru Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will host their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Southern Gospel music at its best, featuring “Smokey Wilson” of Concord and Bluegrass Gospel music at its best with “The Old Time Gospel Singers” of Crewe. Homemade Brunswick stew will be sold by the quart, with stew masters David & Candy Clark of Cumberland on hand. There will be a bake sale and door prizes throughout the day. Pastor Alan Gough and the entire congregation at Tar Wallet Baptist Church cordially invites all to attend.

And speaking of Tar Wallet, the church will also hold homecoming services on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day begins with bluegrass gospel music from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., featuring “True Spirit” out of Richmond. Following this, there will be morning worship with Devon Taylor from Campers Care, with lunch served afterward in the church fellowship hall.

Revival services at the church start a day later, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Ben Brewer from Calvary Baptist Church in New Canton and special music from “All Problems Solved”, Floyd Reid and Worm Patterson. On Tuesday, Pastor Geoff Bruschi of Arvon Baptist Church in Arvonia will deliver the message, with special music by Barry Miles of Cumberland. And on Wednesday, Pastor Brian Faison from Antioch Union Baptist Church will preach, with special music featuring Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting this coming Saturday, Oct. 8. That’ll take place at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

And the landfill committee will host their 5th annual barbeque fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 16. This will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Luther P. Jackson School. That’s located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Pre-orders of pulled pork barbecue by the pint are $12 or 2 for $20. Pre-orders by email nomeqalandfill@lovecentralva.com or by phone 804-308-5748. There will also be bake sales and fall drawings for giveaways.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, will be hosting their annual drive thru Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mount Tabor Baptist Church. The church is located at 4898 Bridgeport Road in Arvonia. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the October program. If you have a piece of slate with a story to tell, please bring it with you. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home.