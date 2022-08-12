Sending birthday wishes and sympathy: News from Trent’s Mill

TRENT’S MILL – It’s Friday, Aug. 12. Here’s all the latest news from the Trent’s Mill community.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Charlotte Layne of Fork Union on Friday, Aug. 12; James Guy Via of Henrico on Tuesday, Aug. 16; Barry Miles of Cumberland and Wayne Williams of Arvonia, as they’re both having birthdays on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Our sympathy is extended to the Barone family of Farmville. Lawrence (Larry) Anthony Barone age 87, of Farmville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 8. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, will be hosting movie night on Saturday, Aug. 13. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with free hotdogs, baked beans, chips and drinks, followed by the movie “Radio” at dusk. All are welcome to attend.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday August 14th at 3:00 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel. That’s located north of Dillwyn on State Route 617, Gravel Hill Road.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the September program featuring Pastor Allen Gough the Pastor of Tar Wallet Baptist Church of Cumberland.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

The BCCFA will also sponsor a one day bus trip on Thursday, Sept. 15 to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville to see the show “For God and Country”. For God and Country celebrates our love for our Savior and honors the Red, White & Blue and those who fought for our freedoms. A mix of gospel music and patriotic tunes, For God and Country is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired. So come and travel with us for a fantastic show. The total cost, which includes round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show, is $92 per person. Pickup points will be at the Dillwyn Food Lion and Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. Deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 5. Total refunds will be given if the trip is canceled by the Association.

For further information contact President Barry Miles at 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.