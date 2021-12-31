Group celebrates thirty four years

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located 26599 North James Madison Hwy. New Canton. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: T.J. Waycaster of Powhatan on Wednesday Jan. 5, Rev. Clyde Senger of Crewe and Dorothy Carter of Cumberland on Thursday Jan. 6

