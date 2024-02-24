Trents Mill News: Benefit dinner coming up Published 10:06 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Did you know that Friday, Feb. 23 is National Banana Bread Day? While some people use yeast, most banana bread recipes I’ve found are good with just flour and water. I’ve heard of some people adding butter to the final product, but I don’t know about that.

They say bananas first showed up in the U.S. in 1870. For a long time, people saw the tropical fruit as merely that – a fruit, not an ingredient you use when you bake. It would take a few decades before that changed. They say one of the first early recipes for banana bread showed up in the April 21, 1893 edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The recipe was made with banana flour, made by drying strips of the fruit, then grinding it to a powder. The newspaper said this process had long been used in the West Indies.

And while we’re mentioning food, it’s a good time to talk about a benefit dinner coming up just down the road. Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host a benefit take-out dinner on Sunday, March 3. That’ll start at 12:30 p.m., with proceeds going to help Alex Poole, a young lady in our community who suffered a major stroke. The dinner will include pulled pork BBQ with all the fixings for a suggested donation of $10. Now walk-ins will be welcomed, but tickets may be purchased in advance from one of five people. They are Kathleen Liewellyn at 434-981-5880, Justin Wharam at 434-629-1050, Justin Stanly at 434-808-9210, Randy Waycaster at 434-547-8355 or Ann Marie Jones at 434-395-8885. For more information please contact Kathleen Liewellyn at 434-981-5880.

Email newsletter signup

It’s also a good time to put this on your calendar. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, March 9. That’ll start at 1 p.m. at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Highway in Fork Union. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish for the meal. The meats will be provided. As for the program, the guest speaker will be Barbara Kritzer from Fork Union. For more information, contact Association President Barry Miles At 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.