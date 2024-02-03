Trent’s Mill News: A time to celebrate the Boy Scouts Published 5:55 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

Well, it’s time for our February column, updating you on all the things happening in and around Trents Mill. But first, let’s talk about some history happening this month. Did you know that the Boy Scouts of America was founded in February? That happened on Feb. 8, 1910, when William Boyce started the first chapter in Washington D.C., modeling it after the British Boy Scouts. Do you have any Boy Scouts in your family?

Now let’s talk about events coming up. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 10. That’ll begin at 1 .m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church, located at 26565 North James Madison Hwy in New Canton. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Meats will be provided. Following this will be the February program, given by Noah Mulling of Farmville. For further information contact President Barry Miles at his home phone 804-492-5896 or cell 434-315-4181.

Meanwhile, the Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club is preparing for a bluegrass concert. That’ll take place at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Avenue in Appomattox on Feb. 25. The group performing will be Dailey and Vincent. Tickets for adults are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Children 5 and under will be free. You can purchase tickets at Wilkes Jewelers, Wilt Family Farms and Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Mcbride – Blacksburg Opticians in Lynchburg, Taylor-Forbes Equipment in Farmville, Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn and Buggy Top in Cumberland. You can also purchase tickets with a major credit card at lynchburgtickets.com or pay by check at Appomattox Bluegrass, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox, VA. 24522.

Email newsletter signup

Meanwhile, we also celebrate several birthdays in February. Bonnie Worley of Cumberland celebrates on Feb. 2, Carolyn Whitehead of Dillwyn celebrates on Feb. 8, Bernard (Butch) Pone of Cumberland celebrates on Feb. 9 and Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn celebrates on Feb. 10. Then on Feb. 13, both Bonnie Williams of Arvonia and Tabitha Trent of Irvington celebrate, Wayne Davenport of Dillwyn celebrates on Feb. 14, Marjo Mullins of Farmville celebrates on Feb. 18 and Gail Thomas of New Canton celebrates on Feb. 23.

As we wrap up today, first we offer congratulations to Jerry and Barbara Heifner of Dillwyn, who celebrate their anniversary on Feb. 2. Wayne and Tempy Davenport of Dillwyn celebrate their anniversary on Feb. 14 and Mike and Joy Yoder of Cumberland celebrate on Feb. 16. More anniversaries come later in the month, with Clyde and Eliose Senger of Crewe celebrating on Feb. 20, Sammy and Debbie Kress of Spout Springs celebrating on Feb. 29 and John and Mary Dimmy of Farmville celebrate on Feb. 26.

And second, we send a special prayer out to all the sick and shut-in.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.