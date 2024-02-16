Ransom named to Board of Trustees Published 11:12 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Hampden-Sydney College named Thomas L. Ransom to the Board of Trustees on Monday night. Ransom currently serves as the president of the Virginia region at Truist Financial, where he integrates and brings the full set of Truist Financial solutions to the market.

With more than 21 years of banking experience, Ransom previously served as the first head of sales and client experience strategy for Truist Financial, and he is an inaugural member of the Truist Operating Council and the Executive Response Operations team. Ransom led and directed the strategic development, deployment, and reinforcement of the enterprise sales strategy, CRM strategy, and the client experience strategy. Ransom also led the development of the Truist Performance Awards, the Truist Difference, and the Truist Integrated Relationship Management strategy.

Ransom was sworn onto the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, where he applies his expertise on the economy to help move the commonwealth forward. Ransom currently serves on the national board of INROADS, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, Truist Leadership Institute, Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, RVA757, Management Round Table, and the Virginia Business Council. He also serves as the chairman of the Corporate Advisory Council for the U.S. Black Chambers, and he serves on the boards of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Bankers Association.

Giving back to alma mater

Email newsletter signup

Ransom earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics at Hampden-Sydney College, where he was a four-year letterman on the football team. He also completed a fellowship in public policy and international affairs at Princeton University. He subsequently earned a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Baltimore and a graduate degree in banking from Stonier held at the University of Pennsylvania. Ransom and his wife, Christy, live in Glen Allen, and they have three sons.

“We’re delighted that Thomas is joining the College’s Board of Trustees,” said Hampden-Sydney President Larry Stimpert. “The Board and the College will benefit from his leadership experience and insights as a banking executive. His perspective as a former Hampden-Sydney student leader and athlete and now as the parent of three sons will also be invaluable as we continue our efforts to strengthen the College’s educational program and make Hampden-Sydney an ever more attractive choice for prospective students and their families.”