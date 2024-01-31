Farmville Police search for suspect after Edmunds Street shooting Published 10:39 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

UPDATE: Farmville Police say the subject is in custody.

Farmville Police ask residents to be on the lookout this morning. Officers are searching for a white male, estimated to be about 5’10 ft., weighing around 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans.

“Subject is considered armed and dangerous at this time,” Police said in a statement, adding that the man is believed to be on foot in the area after a shooting on Edmunds Street.

They asked residents to please avoid the area around Edmunds Street at this time, if possible. They believe the man is trying to secure a vehicle and possibly make his way to Cumberland. As of now, no details have been released about the shooting incident or anyone else involved.

“If you see a subject matching that description, please call us immediately at 434-392-3332 or 911,” Farmville Police said.