More details emerge in Edmunds Street shooting, aftermath Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

We now have more details as to what happened in the Edmunds Street shooting that happened Wednesday morning. The Farmville Emergency Communications Center received a call at 10:01 a.m., alerting that shots were fired in the 700 block of Edmunds Street.

According to Farmville Police, they arrived on scene to find a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad to Centra Southside Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the victim had been treated and released.

As the rescue squad tended to the victim, officers went searching for the alleged shooter. They put out a warning, advising residents to watch out for a white male, estimated to be about 5’10 ft., weighing around 155 lbs, last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans. Officers believed he was trying to make his way to Cumberland. They found him not long after putting out the warning, however. He was located in an alleyway off Edmunds Street, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Typically in these cases, the name of the shooter would be released. However, Farmville Police said the identity is being withheld, as they’re trying to reach the man’s next of kin.

“At this time there is no known threat to the community at large and the incident has been resolved,” Farmville Police said in a statement. “The Farmville Police Department would like to thank all of our surrounding agencies and partners for their rapid response and immediate assistance during this incident.”

As the investigation into the Edmunds Street shooting continues, officers ask people to call in with any information. Residents can contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-3332.