Who Won? Costume contest results from Halloween in Farmville Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

FARMVILLE – Spiderman walked through downtown Farmville on Tuesday night. So did some princesses, a couple astronauts and a witch or two. Overall, families got to enjoy a night of Halloween fun as they went on the search for candy and joined in the costume contest.

The Town of Farmville Parks Recreation Department organized the annual Halloween Costume Parade. From 4 to 5 p.m. on Halloween night, Main Street was filled with friendly spooks and favorite characters showing off their best costumes. Some dressed in a solo costume and many families put together group ones.

“Community events, such as the parade, are always such a special time for families, businesses and the area,” said Chip Jones, chair of the board of directors for the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. “I appreciate all of the support, time and preparation that was done to make the parade a time of fun, excitement, and making a lifetime of memories.”

As a holiday centered on fear, the scariest thing of the night was the weather forecast, as rain did show up during last year’s event. Fortunately, the rain didn’t make its appearance again this year but the participants bravely faced the cold.

According to Nancy Alexander, the executive director of the Farmville Downtown Partnership, the night started with over 20 signed up to participate in the costume contest. Once the night started, another 40 decided to join. The partnership organized the costume contest with radio station WFLO judging what Alexander expected to be a tight race as participants put together impressive costumes.

Costume contest winners in Farmville

Winners for the different categories included Olivia and Emilia Hall for Spooky Youth, Kaiden Helton for Funny Youth, Janet Southall and Constance Nielson for Funny Adult, Levi Fields for Original Youth, Judy Chantelois for Original Adult and the Tackett Family for Family.

The winners of the contest will receive gift certificates, gift cards and cash prizes from local Downtown merchants including Talley Jewelry, Sleeping Bee, Caryn’s Bridals, The Outer You, LLC, The Brew House and North Street Press Club.

Along with the prizes, it wouldn’t be a Halloween event without kids going home with too much candy. After the parade, families could visit Farmville Recreation and local merchants to trick-or-treat.

“It’s a really nice event for Farmville and to get folks downtown and around the community,” said Alexander. “It was fun to be able to support the event and we are grateful to participate.”