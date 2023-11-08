Elsie ‘Bunnie’ Walker Eubank Published 9:54 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 4, Elsie “Bunnie” Walker Eubank walked through the Gates of Heaven into the arms of the love of her life Jimmie. They were married for 69 years and were the definition of true love. She was the youngest daughter of Luther and Emma Kate Walker, sister of Adele Hubbard, Vera Isaacs, Shirley Millican, Ruby Toone, Agnes Cassada, Elbert Walker and Harold Walker, whom all predeceased her.

Born May 5, 1930, Bunnie passed away at the age of 93 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her daughters.

She is survived by her daughters: Lynn Taylor (Chuck) and Nancy Scruggs (Eddie); her loving grandchildren: Nathan Burcham (Liz), Crystal Shepherd (Brandon) and Eric Scruggs (Ann-Dru) and her greatest blessings — her great grandchildren: Emma-Cate Shepherd, Aubrie Ellen Scruggs, Sarah-Beth Shepherd and Wyatt Garrison Scruggs.

Bunnie was loved and befriended by everyone she met. She worked for Sovran Bank for 27 years and Crewe for 3 years. She and Jimmie spent retirement with their grandchildren and great grandchildren, on the farm and an occasional beach trip to OBX. Member of Bagby Baptist Church, she loved her cats, hummingbirds, her flowers and Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

The family will receive friends at Puckett Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will be held starting at 11 a.m. at Puckett Funeral Home.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.