Trents Mill News: A return home and prayers offered Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

We can’t open up today without expressing our deepest sympathy and prayers to all the families who have lost their loved ones over the past week.

Turning back to the community, we send a very happy welcome home to Barry Miles of Cumberland, after having surgery and spending seven weeks in the hospital. Thanks to everyone for their support, visits, calls and prayers. Please continue to keep Barry and his wife Linda in prayer.

We also say hello this week to our dear friends, Pastor Clyde and Eloise Senger.

Email newsletter signup

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Assoc. a non-profit organization, will hold their regular monthly meeting at Teresa’s Place on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. Teresa’s is located at 15055 N. James Madison Hwy. in Dillwyn. All members are expected to pay for their own breakfast.

Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, presents their annual fall festival on Saturday Oct. 21 from noon until 5 p.m. There will be live bluegrass music, games for the kids, delicious brunswick stew, also a bake sale and craft sale to benefit Barry & Linda Miles.

We have one more thing to mention about Tar Wallet Baptist Church. The church’s fall revival will take place from Sunday, Oct. 22 to Wednesday, Oct. 25. On Sunday, bluegrass gospel group First Go Round will perform from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a homecoming message from Pastor Alan Gough. Lunch will be served afterward in the church fellowship hall. Then on Monday, Oct. 23, revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. Special music will be by pianist Cody Moss from First Baptist Church of Dillwyn and Billy Swan will deliver the evening message. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, there will be special music by The Crewe Boys from Crewe Baptist Church, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with Rev. Reed Goe from Welcome Wesleyan Church in Arvonia preaching. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, special music by Worm Patterson and All Problems Solved starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the evening message from Rev. Floyd Reed of Buckingham.

Now this one’s a bit further out, but it’s close enough to mark on your calendar. A bluegrass benefit will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Cumberland Middle School, located at 16 School Road in Cumberland. This will benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department. The featured group will be New Standard Bluegrass. Tickets will be $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You can buy tickets in Cumberland at Napa Auto Parts, at Taylor Forbes Equipment in Farmville and Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn. For more Information, call 804-241-3526.

Finally today, we wrap up with some belated birthday and anniversary wishes.

A happy belated birthday goes out to Howard Dale Midkiff of Wingina, who celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 5. Belated birthday wishes also go out to Patricia Woodfin of New Canton, who celebrated on Monday, Oct. 2. Also, a happy belated anniversary to Dan “Shot” and Betty Jo LeSueur of Dillwyn, who celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.