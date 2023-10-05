Medicare enrollment begins next week Published 10:31 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Medicare open enrollment is right around the corner and Piedmont Senior Resources will have plenty of resources to help local seniors make an informed decision on their plan.

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Inc. provides support and services for those over the age of 60 in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward Counties. Along with many other services, they provide Medicare and insurance guidance.

To provide some of this guidance, Piedmont Senior Resources is hosting an information fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at its office at 1413 S. Main St. in Farmville. This is a free event open to the public to come and learn about Medicare plans.

“There will be exhibitors on site to give information out on what they might need, like if they need to change plans,” said April Ross, the Virginia Assistance Insurance Counseling and Assisting Program (VICAP) and Care Coordinator.

The eight-week open enrollment period for Medicare will be open from Sunday, Oct. 15 to Thursday, Dec. 7. According to Ross, this is the earliest she is able to see the plans in the system and can assist seniors when they call to enroll. When they call, she will send them paperwork to fill out and help with any other information they may need.

When visiting the information fair or calling to sign up seniors don’t have to worry about bringing anything or having anything immediately ready. When it’s time to enroll, Ross will work with the seniors to make sure they have what they need to have everything in order. After signing up, the new plans will go into effect in January.

As a VICAP counselor, Ross is prepared to help seniors sign up for Medicare and help caregivers understand and compare Medicare and other health insurance benefits. This service is confidential and free so seniors can call and ask if they have any questions or concerns.

Anyone with questions can contact April Ross at 434-767-5588 or VICAP@psraaa.org.