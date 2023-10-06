Looking for Help: Feeding Farmville needs community partners Published 4:17 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Feeding Farmville is once again aiming to serve more people this year, which means they need more community partners to help reach this goal.

For the last eight years, Feeding Farmville has worked to reach those in the community who are lonely and in need of food on Thanksgiving Day. The first year they started by serving 500 people. Every year the number has gone up bringing them to this year’s ambitious 1,000-meal goal.

According to Pastor Matt Sorenson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, the focus is on helping others experience God’s love. This includes the ones receiving the meals and the volunteers who made it happen. Sorenson hopes that businesses, churches, organizations and people will partner this year to both give and experience this love.

Email newsletter signup

“There’s nothing specific we’re looking for as we always need people,” said Sorenson.

Every year, making and delivering meals on Thanksgiving Day takes a lot of moving parts leading up to and on the day of. Those who can’t make a commitment for that day are free to help in many other capacities. According to Sorenson, there are churches that do something specific like make all the pies. There are businesses that donate their services whether it be printing flyers or donating supplies. Some restaurants volunteer to make the food. Others just give money to help wherever it’s needed. Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to do so however they can.

The main need of Feeding Farmville

The main need is for volunteers to sacrifice part of their Thanksgiving Day to package and deliver the meals. Those interested in packing the meals are needed from 6 to 9 a.m. that day to get everything together. Then about 100 people are needed to create 50 teams of two to go out and deliver the meals.

“Thankfully we have lots of returning volunteers who enjoy serving every year but there is always room for more,” said Sorenson.

Even though the name is Feeding Farmville, the vision is much bigger than that. Meals will be delivered to residents within a 30-mile radius of the town.

Anyone looking to volunteer can visit the website at feedingfarmville.org or call the church at 434-392-1875. Anyone in need of a meal can sign up in the same way by Tuesday, Nov. 14 or until all slots are filled.