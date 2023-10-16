Herald News Briefs: Prince Edward wins awards, schedules set Published 10:54 am Monday, October 16, 2023

We start today by offering some congratulations. The Prince Edward County High School Marching Eagles competed on Saturday at the Godwin Marching Invitational. Held each year at the Mills E. Godwin High School in Richmond, the competition features multiple high school band programs in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. Prince Edward won first place overall for Class 1A, first place for music effect, first place for music, second place for percussion and second place for auxiliary.

Prince Edward wins, crown new queen

And before we go any farther, do you know Prince Edward High has a new king and queen? It was homecoming on Friday and a new homecoming court was chosen. You can read about it by clicking here. And yes, the Eagles did win the homecoming football game, played against Randolph-Henry. You can read about that by clicking here.

Contests set for Halloween

Now we switch from this past weekend to looking ahead. The Farmville Halloween Parade won’t be the only activity happening to celebrate the holiday. The Farmville Downtown Partnership has set up a costume contest, which will be happening on the same day. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, children of all ages can walk through downtown Farmville, collecting treats from community businesses. They can also enter a costume contest in one of three categories. That includes Spooky, Funny and Original costumes, with $500 in cash and gift cards to give away. Visit farmvilledowntown.com to sign up or just click here.

Roundball Club event set

Let’s also talk about Hampden-Sydney basketball. Leading up to this coming season, the Hampden-Sydney Roundball Club will hold its 17th annual Tip-Off Banquet on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

That’ll be at the Country Club of Virginia’s Westhampton ClubHouse in Richmond. The event will feature former University of Virginia standout, NBA player and current ESPN College Basketball Analyst Cory Alexander.

Alexander’s last season in the NBA came with the Charlotte Bobcats in 2004-05, and he previously played for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. His first three seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs after they drafted him 29th overall in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft.

Tiger earns Player of the Week honors

For the third time this season, Hampden-Sydney College senior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli has been named ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) Football Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the second consecutive week that Puccinelli has earned the conference honor, and the third time overall this fall, that he has garnered the league’s weekly accolade.

Puccinelli passed for a game-high and career-high 448 yards, going 31 of 47 with three touchdowns during a 31-28 road win at Averett University on October 14. H-SC will return home next weekend to welcome ODAC opponent Washington and Lee University on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. It will be Homecoming Weekend on the Hill.

A Christmas parade in Prince Edward

This next one’s a bit short, but a reminder to go ahead and mark your calendar. Yes, Christmas is still several months away, but we now have a date and time to focus on, when it comes to the parade. The Farmville Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in downtown.

Downtown Partnership looks for board members

And speaking of downtown, the Farmville Downtown Partnership is in need of a couple new faces. Specifically, they’re looking for folks to serve on the board of directors. For anyone interested in serving, you can email Paul Hoffman, the chair of the organization committee, to get an application form. He’s at paul@pauldhoffman.com. Or you can click here. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 and the election will be held at the board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16. Board members serve a three-year term with the option to renew for a second term. Those meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Open House in Prince Edward

Finally this time around, we draw attention to a project the Piedmont Health District will host on Friday, Oct. 27. That will be an Open House and Resource Fair, set up in celebration of the Women, Infants and Children program fully functioning again after two years. That will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Prince Edward County Health Department, located at 111 South Street in Farmville. The goal here is to provide as much information as possible for new or expecting parents, with help from STEPS Head Start, the Longwood Infant and Toddler Connection and the Prince Edward Department of Social Services.