Prince Edward High crowns new homecoming queen and king Published 4:30 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

Prince Edward County High has a new homecoming queen and king. For the 2023-24 school year, Tramirah Nash and Jamarion Crawley received the honor on Friday, Oct. 13, in front of a cheering crowd. Tramirah was crowned by Prince Edward County High Principal Gwendolyn McQuaige-Hicks, while School District Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson crowned Jamarion.

Prince Edward’s new homecoming queen, Tramirah Nash is the daughter of Tramaine Nash of Farmville. During her time at Prince Edward High, Tramirah has played basketball, competed on the cheerleading team and is now captain of the cheer football season team. She will receive her academic jacket in December, recognizing Tramirah’s 3.6 grade point average. When she graduates in May, Tramirah plans to attend Howard University, majoring in business and finance.

Jamarion Crawley was crowned Friday as Prince Edward’s homecoming king. The son of Valerie Nash and Kevin Nash Jr. of Farmville and Herbert Crawley Jr., he’s made his mark in track and field while at Prince Edward High. He’s been ranked number one in the state in the 200 meter dash and fourth in the 100 meter dash. He was also a state runner-up in last season’s outdoor track meet. When he graduates in May, Jamarion plans to major in nursing and ministry at college. He also aims to attend the Track and Field Olympics.

A look at the homecoming court

The other candidates, who made up this year’s homecoming court, included queen contestants Liyah Jackson and Quin’Niah Woodford, along with homecoming king contestant DeJuan Little.

Liyah Jackson is the daughter of Angela and Richard Brown of Keysville and Melvin Jackson of Hampden-Sydney. While in high school, she’s been involved in cheerleading for football and basketball. When she graduates in May, Liyah plans to attend Longwood University and major in Environmental Science.

The third homecoming queen candidate, Quin’Niah Woodford is the daughter of Dewande Woodford and Quincy Harrison of Meherrin. While in high school, she was involved in Scholastic Bowl during her sophomore and junior years, served as junior class vice president, is the current senior class vice president and the current National Honor Society President for Prince Edward High. After graduation, Quin’Niah plans to attend a four-year college and major in business entrepreneurship.

The final part of this year’s homecoming court, DeJuan Little is the son of Pamela and Eddie Holman of Pamplin. While in high school, DeJuan as competed as part of the football and basketball teams. When he graduates in May, Little plans to attend Virginia Tech and major in business.

The homecoming class representatives

As is the case every year, each class from freshmen through seniors were represented at homecoming. For three of the four classes, there was both a Mr. and Ms. to represent. The senior class, meanwhile, had co-Miss Seniors, as well as a Mr. Senior. Here’s more about each one.

For the 2023-24 school year, Kimaya Fowlkes was honored as Miss Freshman. The daughter of Kimberly Walton of Meherrin and TyWayne Fowlkes of Newport News, Kimaya is involved in volleyball, with plans to compete in both basketball and track.

Jamari Mitchell holds the title of Mr. Freshman this year. The son of Tamika and Melvin Mitchelle of Pamplin, Jamari has already earned a spot on the varsity football team.

Miss Sophomore this year is Anyshia Clark. The daughter of Shika Lawrence of Pamplin, Anyshia has competed so far in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. She is also an honor roll student.

Mr. Sophomore for the 2023-24 school year is Charles Scott. Also known as Trey, Charles is the son of JoAnna and Charles Scott Jr. of Farmville. To date in high school, Charles has competed on the jv basketball and football teams, as well as outdoor track and this year, he earned a spot on the varsity football team.

For the junior class, this year’s Miss Junior is Nina Davis, the daughter of Nivia and Kenneth Davis of Farmville. So far in high school, Nina has been involved in cheer, tennis, track and the National Honor Society. Mr. Junior this year is Jayden A. Jones, the son of Megan Hennigan of Rice. While in high school, Jayden, better known to his friends as “P-Nutt”, has been involved in football, baseball, basketball and shotput, while taking part in Future Farmers of America.

Now as we mentioned, there are co-Miss Seniors this year. They include Diona Jennings and Shamaila Johnson.

Diona Jennings is the daughter of Dione and Gregory Jennings of Farmville. During her time at Prince Edward, Diona has competed in tennis, FCCLA and the National Honor Society. Her co-Miss Senior, Shamaila Johnson, is the daughter of Melanie Johnson and Terrence Johnson of Norfolk. While in high school, Shamaila has competed in cross country, outdoor and indoor track and National Honor Society. She was also president of her junior class, is the current president of Health Occupations Students of America and was Miss Junior for Homecoming 2022.



This year’s Mr. Senior is Leighton Folz, the son of Amy and Josh Folz of Charlotte Court House. In high school, Leighton has competed in baseball, winning multiple awards. He plans to continue playing baseball in college.