Farmville Restaurant Week launches for first time, with four eateries Published 12:50 am Monday, October 23, 2023

For one week during the fall, many cities and towns will spotlight local restaurants. Maybe it’s a special menu. For others, it’s a special event of some kind. This year, there’s a new option with the first Farmville Restaurant Week.

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce started the event on Monday, Oct. 23 and it’ll run until Saturday, Oct. 24. So what does that mean? Four Farmville eateries will create a special menu to give folks a taste of what they have to offer. Usually, these menus have specific tiers that allow patrons to choose how much they want to spend and what items they want to try.

“This is a fun thing to do and have the opportunity to celebrate local restaurants,” said Anne Tyler Paulek, executive director at the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve wanted to do this for a while now and are excited to have these four restaurants participate.”

Farmville Restaurant Week participants

Here are the participating restaurants and what they typically serve. When you go to the restaurant in question, just ask to look at their Restaurant Week menu.

The North Street Press Club on 127 North St. is known for its relaxing atmosphere with live entertainment and a bar. For food, folks can come for appetizers like wings and nachos and lunch and dinner for burgers, tacos and sandwiches.

Uptown Coffee at 236 N. Main St. is a local coffeehouse and café. Along with their specialty drinks, they also serve breakfast, pastries and lunch items including soups, salads and sandwiches.

The Grateful Fed Catering Company is also participating with the Sugar Magnolia Food Truck which is usually found on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1811 W. 3rd St. The food served is homegrown, handpicked and homemade providing elevated Southern food as it serves a healthier version of Southern classics.

Bojangles at 1501 S. Main St. is a popular franchise that is also participating. The Southern-inspired fast-food chain is known for its chicken, biscuits and classic Southern sides.

‘An ongoing event’

“This is a great way to highlight local restaurants, especially during this time of the year with students here,” said Paulek. “Also, with the weather changing the restaurants can serve seasonal favorites.”

The plan is for this to be an ongoing event in Farmville. The hope is that each year more restaurants will participate with a strong start with these four.