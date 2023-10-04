Cleanup continues after Route 15 accident in Buckingham County Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

On Wednesday morning, a traffic accident in Buckingham County brought Route 15 down to one lane as a large amount of debris covered one side of the road.

A little after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, a two-vehicle accident occurred in the 600 block of South James Madison Highway. According to Trooper Griffin Martin with the Virginia State Police, it is believed that a 2024 Chevrolet pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling northbound toward Dillwyn when it crossed over the yellow line. The pickup truck collided with a Buckingham County trash truck, causing the trash truck to go into the ditch and entrap the driver.

The driver of the pickup truck reported no injuries. However, the driver of the trash truck sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted out.

“The vehicles are cleared out but there is a lot of debris,” said Martin. “The trailer in tow was full of chips and crackers and other supplies. So the contents of the trailer are on the side of Route 15.”

Cleanup continues in Buckingham County

The Virginia Department of Transportation still had work crews on the scene as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, picking up debris. For several hours after the accident, Route 15 remained a one-lane road, long after vehicles had been hauled off by local wreckers.

Other than the two vehicles, no other property damage was reported. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the scene.