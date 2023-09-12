Young Drive fire causes total loss for local residents Published 10:15 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

PROSPECT – A local family was left without a home Thursday, after a Young Drive fire caused damage to their trailer.

At 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire on Young Drive, with Farmville also dispatched to help.

Farmville Fire Chief Daniel Clark said when they arrived on the scene, the single-wide trailer was already engulfed in flames. The residents of the trailer had come home that afternoon to find the trailer already on fire.

“When we arrived at the scene we found a fully involved single-wide trailer,” Clark said. “Luckily no one was home when the fire started.”

Young Drive is a narrow one lane road that all three departments needed to get to in order to put out the fire. To do this, an engine and a tanker went down the lane first to get to the fire. Then to supply the trucks, Farmville laid 800 feet of its four-inch hose to supply the trucks.

According to Clark, the three departments were on the scene for about three hours to fully put out the fire and make sure the scene was under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Even though the trailer was a total loss, no one was injured and the mother and two children who lived there are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.