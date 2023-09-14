What caused the power to go out overnight in Farmville? Published 12:06 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

FARMVILLE – Early risers or night owls in Farmville may have noticed a power outage that took place just after midnight on Thursday morning.

According to Jeremy Slayton, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, 978 of its customers experienced a power outage around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. That was due to a tree falling on the power lines. A majority of these outages were restored quickly with 729 customers being back online within two hours and 50 minutes of the outage.

“The remaining 249 customers received their power back after the full repair of the situation which was around 5:13 a.m. this morning,” said Slayton.

Fortunately, the power was back by the time a large portion of Farmville was awake and ready to get ready for the day.