Tigers finish second at Kinder-Williams Invitational Published 7:56 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) B Golf Team posted a second-round score of 300 on Tuesday for a 36-hole team score of 585 (285-300). That was good enough to finish second among 17 teams at the Kinder-Williams Invitational, played at the Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg. Freshman Jack Barnes led the Tigers with his impressive three-under par 67-74–141 that placed him in a three-way tie for possible medalist honors, before finishing third in a playoff, among the 94 golfers on the par 72 layout that includes the Mountain and Lake courses.

Barnes was playing in his first collegiate tournament and was followed by junior Knox Sirmans (70-75–145, T-8th), sophomore Pierce Lambert (75-74–149, T-21st), along with seniors Tommy Bishop (73-77–150, T-24th) and Cole Williams (79-77–156, T-44th).

The H-SC B Team will compete again at the Glory Days Invitational on Sept. 25 at the Winchester Country Club in Winchester.