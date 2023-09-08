Prospect VFD’s rodeo fundraiser targeted by ticket scam Published 12:48 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Each year in September, the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department holds its Harvest Bulls and Barrels Rodeo. In years past, the group sold tickets in advance. But now, as the fire department makes some changes, some con artists are trying to fake people out with a ticket scam.

The third annual rodeo is returning at the end of the month. The one major change this year is that tickets will only be sold at the gate on the day of the rodeo.

“We did sell tickets beforehand in previous years but we chose not to this year,” said Al Mason, Chief of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department posted on its Facebook on Monday, Sept. 4 about a ticket scam. Individuals are claiming to have presale tickets for the rodeo, which is untrue. According to Mason, there is no cap on attendance, meaning that those wanting to attend don’t need to stress getting tickets beforehand. There will be plenty at the gate for those who want to attend.

Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages four to 12 and kids three and under are free. Cash and card will be accepted for payment.

Despite ticket scam, rodeo will go on

This year’s Harvest Bulls & Barrels Rodeo will open its gates at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Blue Willow Farm, 1045 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville. In case of rain, folks can prepare to come on Saturday, Oct. 7, instead.

The rodeo will start at 6 p.m. with the returning favorites mutton busting, bull riding and barrel racing. This event is put on each year as a fundraising event for the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and sponsored by Fergies Speed Shop. There will also be vendors and food available and coolers are not allowed.

“We’re hoping for a big success and that everyone will come out for a good time,” said Mason.