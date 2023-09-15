Souper Bowl Canned Food Drive held

Published 10:37 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By Staff Report

Souper Bowl
Appomattox and Buckingham FFA Chapter members were recognized for their community service during halftime of the football game on Aug. 25.

The Buckingham Senior FFA chapter hosted the Souper Bowl Canned Food Drive from Aug. 21 – 25. This project was designed to be a community service project that benefited Buckingham’s food pantries. During the week, students at Buckingham County High School (BCHS) and Buckingham Preschool were asked to bring in monetary, canned goods or non-perishable food donations. 

Coordinating with the Aug. 25 Varsity Football Game versus Appomattox County High School, Buckingham hosted a tailgate for both Buckingham and Appomattox FFA Chapters. Members of both chapters enjoyed a time of fellowship when typically the members are competing against each other at career development events. In total, Buckingham collected $198 and 478 canned food items. These donations were given to the Buckingham Elementary School Kids’ Care and Share Pantry, Knight’s Pantry and the food pantry at the Christian Outreach Thrift Store.

Souper Bowl

Pictured, from left, are Amiah Porter, Elvira Newton and Andrew Dorrier.

Both Buckingham and Appomattox FFA Chapters said they wanted to express appreciation to the BCHS Athletic Department for the opportunity to collect donations for their local food pantries. 

Email newsletter signup

More Education

Kinder-Williams Invitational

Tigers finish second at Kinder-Williams Invitational

Prince Edward County schools Cumberland

SOL numbers continue to climb across Cumberland district

Tigers finish second at Rooney Invitational

Longwood Womens Basketball

Women’s basketball rolls out non-conference schedule

Print Article