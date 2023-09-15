Souper Bowl Canned Food Drive held Published 10:37 am Friday, September 15, 2023

The Buckingham Senior FFA chapter hosted the Souper Bowl Canned Food Drive from Aug. 21 – 25. This project was designed to be a community service project that benefited Buckingham’s food pantries. During the week, students at Buckingham County High School (BCHS) and Buckingham Preschool were asked to bring in monetary, canned goods or non-perishable food donations.

Coordinating with the Aug. 25 Varsity Football Game versus Appomattox County High School, Buckingham hosted a tailgate for both Buckingham and Appomattox FFA Chapters. Members of both chapters enjoyed a time of fellowship when typically the members are competing against each other at career development events. In total, Buckingham collected $198 and 478 canned food items. These donations were given to the Buckingham Elementary School Kids’ Care and Share Pantry, Knight’s Pantry and the food pantry at the Christian Outreach Thrift Store.

Both Buckingham and Appomattox FFA Chapters said they wanted to express appreciation to the BCHS Athletic Department for the opportunity to collect donations for their local food pantries.