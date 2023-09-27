North Street accident damages intersection, causes traffic changes Published 11:55 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

FARMVILLE – After a driver struck down the traffic light at the corner of North Street and Third Street, drivers can expect a new traffic pattern for the time being.

At 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Farmville Police Department received a call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North and Third Street. At the scene, they found a single vehicle had crashed into the traffic light, causing the whole thing to fall into the roadway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to this accident.

Since the traffic light fell into the intersection, the road was closed for a short period while the scene got cleaned up.

Farmville Deputy Police Chief Bill Hogan said residents can expect a traffic change for a while, as repairs take place.

“The traffic signal will be out of commission for an extended period of time so drivers should use caution,” said Hogan.

Drivers should expect a new traffic pattern until the traffic light can be replaced. Instead of the light, drivers on North Street will have a stop sign with drivers on Third Street having through traffic. Message boards will be up to let drivers know about this traffic change as they approach the intersection.