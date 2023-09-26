Five County Fair opens its gates tonight. Here’s the 2023 schedule. Published 6:26 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

It gets in your blood, Auburn Estes says. There’s just something about the Five County Fair, about the activities and everything tied to it that keeps bringing people back. The fair’s longtime general manager returns for his 53rd year involved in some way, and says people can expect another season of good food, fun rides and entertaining shows.

This marks the 86th anniversary of the Five County Fair, which opens its doors tonight and runs through Saturday, Sept. 30 at 209 Fairgrounds Road in Farmville. Each year, the five counties of Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland and Prince Edward come together to enjoy events, contests and rides. According to Estes, this year has even more to offer.

“We’re excited about all the changes this year,” said Estes. “We have a lot more going on than ever before.”

What’s new for Five County Fair?

When planning the fair, Estes and his team make sure that there is something new so that when people come back year after year it’s not the same thing every time. One new contest this year is a pie-eating contest on Friday, Sept. 29, in the open-air building next to the bathrooms. Two age groups will compete for $20 cash and a ribbon by being the first to eat their apple pie. Contestants can sign up and learn more about the rules and pie ingredients on the Five County Fair website.

Another new contest will be on Saturday, Sept. 30 with the Power Wheels Demolition Derby. Kids ages three to eight will participate with their battery-powered power wheel and be judged by their derby-style driving, vehicle appearance and sportsmanship. Divers will be able to show off their decorations in a parade before the event.

Folks can try their hand at a few other new activities including ax throwing and an escape room. These have grown more popular in the last few years so anyone wanting to give it a try can do so at the fair.

“We still have the cattle and other events from the past,” said Estes. “We don’t want to leave them out.”

What’s back?

All the fan-favorite activities that make the Five County Fair what it is are back again. The first livestock shows will take place tonight, with the beef cattle, sheep and goat shows and then the dairy cow show will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, in the Varner Building.

There will be community entries and educational exhibits, 4-H contests, Bruiser Wrestling Federation, numerous vendors and The Five County Fair beauty pageant.

Cole Shows Amusement Company will also be back to provide the midway games and rides. According to Estes, the company brings different rides each year so even though it’s the same company there is still something new to enjoy.

“We hope everyone can come out and enjoy,” said Estes. “We did a lot of planning this year.”

Tickets are on sale again this year on the website along with unlimited ride wristbands, which are a lower price online. Visit fivecountyfair.com for more details on the various events and contests and to purchase tickets and wristbands.

Here’s the 2023 Five County Fair Schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Fair opens at 5pm. Midway opens at 6pm. The Wildlife Wonders Exhibit runs from 5:30-7:30pm in the Open Air Building. Beef Cattle and Sheep and Goats can be entered from 10am-4pm. The Youth Beef Show will be at 6:30pm in the Varner Bldg. Youth Sheep and Goat Show to follow. There will also be a Petting Zoo down by the front gate.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Fair opens at 3pm, with free admission for students until 7 p.m., with Fair School tickets. Home School students can get their school tickets at the admission gate. Midway starts at 4pm, weather permitting. The Floral Design Program runs from 5:30-7:30pm in the Open Air Building. Petite, Little and JR Miss Pageants will be at 7pm in Varner Building. There will be a petting zoo down by the front gate.

Thursday, Sept. 28: Fair opens at 3pm, with free admission for students until 7 p.m., with Fair School tickets. Home School students can get their school tickets at the admission gate. College students also get in free Thursday with college ID. Midway starts at 4pm, weather permitting. Find axe throwing and an escape room on the grounds. The Engineering Challenge runs from 5:30-7:30pm in the Open Air Building. Teen and Miss Five County Fair Pageant will be at 7:30 p.m. in Varner Building. Youth Dairy entries from 8am to 2pm.

Friday, Sept. 29: Fair opens at 5pm. Midway starts at 6pm, weather permitting. There will be a petting zoo down by the front gate. Find axe throwing and an excape room on the grounds. The pie eating contest starts at 7 p.m. in the Open Air Building. The Dairy Show will be at 6:30pm in Varner Building.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Fair opens at 3pm. Closing night of the 2023 Fair. Midway starts at 4pm, weather permitting. There will be a petting zoo down by the front gate. Find axe throwing and an excape room on the grounds. The Power Wheels Derby starts at 4:30pm on The Track. Professional Wrestling will be at 8pm in the Varner Building.