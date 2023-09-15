Farmville home a total loss after Friday morning fire Published 1:15 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

FARMVILLE – Five local departments responded to an early Friday morning fire in Farmville that displaced one family.

The Farmville Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, on Edmonds Street. On arrival, the home had flames coming out of two of the windows.

“When the first truck made it to the scene they reported flames showing and coming out of two windows so we knew it was a heavy fire,” said Chief Daniel Clark of the Farmville Fire Department.

Farmville didn’t respond to the scene alone as they had assistance from four other departments including Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire Department, Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, Darlington Heights Fire Department and the Prince Edward County Volunteer Rescue Squad. According to Clark, there were 16 to 20 responders at the scene of the fire.

When they first arrived, the family that occupied the home was already safely out of the burning home. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

After around two hours on the scene, the situation was under control and the fire was out. The home was a total loss and the family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the Friday morning fire is still unknown at this time.