Trent’s Mill News: Benefit coming up this weekend Published 4:20 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

First off, let’s just remind everyone about this weekend’s event. A benefit for the Swan family will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. It will be held at RMA in Dillwyn with live music, a cornhole tournament, silent auction, food, games and more. Funds will go directly to Pastor Billy and his family as they prepare for retirement and to support Pastor Billy’s medical needs. For more info contact Barry Snoddy at 434-956-5202.

Homecoming services will be held over the next few weeks for a number of familiar churches in the area. Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton will be hosting homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 6. The service begins at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Thomas Flippen, a young man who grew up in Buckingham and is a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Lunch will follow the service.

Also that Sunday, Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold homecoming services, with worship starting at 11 a.m. Guest speaker Rev. Jimmy Dunn will deliver the message, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. A song service will break out at 1:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Then, running Monday, Aug. 7 through Wednesday, August 9, Mt. Zion will hold revival services with guest speaker Rev. Roger Woody. Music every night starts at 7 p.m., with the service to follow after. On Monday night, musical group Second Time Around will perform. Then on Tuesday, it’ll be Third Liberty Choir and Wednesday will feature musician Malachi.

Cedar Baptist Church will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11 at the beginning of every night at 7 p.m., with special music. Each night, a different guest preacher will deliver the message, including Lee Davis on Aug. 7; Rev. Russell Snoddy and guest musicians The Bryant Family on Tuesday, Aug. 8; Rev. Mitch Crickenberger will deliver the message on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with music from the Zion Baptist Church Choir; Rev. Billy Swan will talk on Thursday, Aug. 10 and on Friday, Aug. 11, the main speaker will be Rev. Roger Roller with music by Andrew Bowles.

Just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, August 13. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Also, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, August 14. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church, located at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following the meal, there will be the August program, featuring special guest Nancy Fairchild singing from Welcome Wesleyan Church in New Canton. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

We’re sending out belated birthday wishes to a special friend in Christ. Marion B. Scott of Dillwyn turned 70 on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Also, happy birthday wishes go out this week to Reva Allen Moore of Cumberland, who celebrates on Friday, Aug. 4. Cheyenne Gough of Wingina and Barbara Daniels of Cumberland both celebrate on Monday, Aug. 7 and Danielle Edwards of Henrico, who celebrates on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Finally today, we say congratulations to a special couple, Danny and Deana Boyles of Cumberland, who celebrate their anniversary on Friday, Aug. 4.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.