TRENTS MILL NEWS: A holiday focused on your children Published 1:11 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Have you spent time with your children this week? It’s always a good day to do that, but Friday, Aug. 11 is a national holiday actually focused on the idea. It’s National Son and Daughter Day across the country.

This has been around since the year 2000 and while we don’t have a name as far as who came up with it, we can recognize the joy that spending time with family brings. After all, mothers and fathers have their own respective days. Why shouldn’t children get the same? So if you’re able, just give your children a call, send them a message or drop by to see them. Everyone will be better off for it.

Just a reminder that revival at Cedar Baptist Church runs through this Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Rev. Billy Swan will preach on Thursday, Aug. 10 and on Friday, Aug. 11, the main speaker will be Rev. Roger Roller, with music by Andrew Bowles.

Just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, August 13. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Also, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, August 14. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church, located at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following the meal, there will be the August program, featuring special guest Nancy Fairchild singing from Welcome Wesleyan Church in New Canton. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.