Rock the Block returns this week. Here’s what you need to know Published 6:01 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The annual Rock the Block festival is back to provide good music and good times for residents in Farmville. The event will have a few differences from years past, but the premise is basically the same.

Rock the Block will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, but instead of Midtown it will be on Main Street. For the event, the 100 block of Main Street, a section of South Main Street to Midtown and a section of High Street and 4th Street will be closed to traffic. Those coming can find parking in the municipal lots, town parking lots and by the farmer’s market.

Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Yeatman Group of Long and Foster Real Estate will kick-off the event at the Crute Stage. Just like past years, the event will have great music by Shades of Gray, Greg Ave, Asher Isak of Bella’s Bartok, Thomas Jesse Band and C.J. Oswald.

Downtown Partnership takes over

Email newsletter signup

“It’s the same concept just moved up the street with a broader community involvement,” said Nancy Alexander, executive director of the Farmville Downtown Partnership. “We also want students and residents to come see what Farmville has to offer.”

This event was originally hosted by Longwood University as a way to have students on campus get to know the people and the businesses in town as a welcome. The event hasn’t taken place since before the pandemic and with the Farmville Downtown Partnership looking for a community event, the pairing worked out perfectly.

During the event, people can visit the Beer Garden on South Main Street or eat at local eateries and food trucks. There will also be vendor booths from many local businesses and some downtown businesses will be open for shopping or other activities.

To really see what Downtown has to offer, there will also be swag bags on sale for $10 sponsored by Southern and Wild. This money is more of a donation to the partnership as these bags will have goodies from numerous downtown businesses as well as over $10 in coupons and discounts.

Looking beyond Rock the Block

As the Farmville Downtown Partnership looks to hold more events in the future, Rock the Block will most likely be the organization’s largest annual event. They plan to get involved with the annual Christmas tree lighting, hold a costume contest for Halloween and have an art event in April.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many wonderful people come together and participate in building friendships and relationships in the community,” said Alexander. “We want people to see that Downtown can be a central meeting place for the community.”

For up to date on new developments, follow Downtown Farmville on Facebook.