Heat index expected to reach triple digits in region Friday Published 3:53 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

The forecast for Friday calls for hot and humid conditions, not a great mix at the best of times. The problem is that in the middle to late afternoon, you could see temperatures up to 95 degrees with a 102-degree heat index. Hot temperatures are expected to continue into next week but luckily won’t be quite as high.

Dennis Sleighter with the National Weather Service station in Wakefield gave a reminder of some basic tips to stay safe during this spike in temperatures. People are encouraged to, if possible, stay indoors in the air conditioning to keep cool. For anyone going outside, make sure to drink plenty of fluids, especially non-alcoholic beverages, to stay hydrated as high temperatures can cause dehydration to come on quickly.

“It’s very important when leaving your vehicle to make sure not to leave pets or children inside,” said Sleighter. “It can be fatal to do so.

As of Thursday afternoon, all high school football games will go on as scheduled Friday night. Prince Edward will play at home against Chatham. Buckingham is at home against Appomattox and Cumberland will stay home to take on William Campbell. Fuqua doesn’t start their season until Aug. 31. All of Friday’s games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. If anything changes, we’ll post updates on our social media accounts and on here.

As heat index rises, where are cooling centers?

Seven cooling centers exist throughout this region, covering Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Lunenburg counties.

Those cooling centers are at:

Buckingham County

Central Virginia Regional Library

16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn

Cooling Center will be open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Cumberland County

Cumberland Library

1539 Anderson Highway

Cooling Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Town of Farmville

Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library

1303 W. 3rd Street

The Cooling Center will be open today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Charlotte County

Phenix Library

6830 Charlotte St.

Cooling Center will open today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wylliesburg Library

1225 Barnesville Highway

Cooling Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Keysville Fire Department

Will be available as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bacon District Fire Department

Bingo Hall will be open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, tomorrow and Saturday.

Lunenburg County