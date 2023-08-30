Five County Fair rolls out new Power Wheel Derby this fall Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Each fall, Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties come together in Farmville for the Five County Fair. One popular element of the event are the multiple contests. This year, the fair is excited to introduce a new one.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the fair will have its first Power Wheel Derby. This is like a demolition derby but on a smaller scale. Kids ages 3 to 8 can enter with their power wheel vehicle to win a trophy for best performance.

“We were looking for a new contest and this one is popular at other fairs so we decided to try it,” said Jessica Allen, organizer of the event.

The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a parade for all the participants to show off their decorated cars as everyone is encouraged to decorate the power wheel as a derby-style car. Then they will be let loose in the arena where they can run into each other until time is called. At this time it will just be one group but it may be broken into two if there is enough participation.

Five County Fair judging and rules

Judges will determine a winner based on derby-style driving, vehicle appearance and sportsmanship. The winner will receive a trophy and all who participate will get a goodie bag and a medal for participating.

On that day, check-in will be from 3 to 4 p.m. to make sure the power wheels meet the criteria to participate. Parents are encouraged to check all rules on the Five County Fair website. A few of the rules include entering only regular power wheels and no type of four-wheeler style vehicle, required helmets and only having a secured up to 12-volt stock battery under the hood. These rules make sure the kids are able to have a safe and fair time and practice good sportsmanship.

“We are very excited,” said Allen. “As of Wednesday (Aug. 23), we already had 10 signed up.”

The registration deadline is Saturday, Sept. 23, and there is no entry fee or cap on how many can participate. Kids don’t have to be from the five counties to participate. Parents and guardians can register at tinyurl.com/5CoFairPowerWheels and visit fivecountyfair.com/powerwheelscontest for the complete list of rules.