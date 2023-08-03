Crossroads turns 50: Jubilee celebration coming this weekend Published 3:22 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

This weekend, come celebrate decades of service to the community with food, fun and games. The Crossroads Community Services Board is celebrating 50 years of serving Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties. To mark the occasion, the board invites the community to come out this weekend for an afternoon of fun and games.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, folks are invited to come to the board’s location at 60 Bush River Drive, Farmville. The first 100 people to come will be able to eat free at the food trucks that will be in attendance.

“We want to give back and have the community come help us celebrate 50 years of helping clients with their mental health, substance use and developmental disabilities,” said Porsha Harris, the administration assistant at Crossroads.

At the Jubilee Celebration, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy. There will be popcorn, coffee and food trucks for snacks and lunch. There will be games, including a corn hole tournament starting at noon so those wanting to participate are encouraged to have their teams ready.

For the kids, there will be fire trucks and police cars for them to check out. There will also be inflatables and a bounce house. To help beat the heat, one of the inflatables will have water so kids should come prepared to get wet.

Since the new school year is quickly approaching, Crossroads Community Services Board will give out school supplies to help local students start off the new year with the supplies they need.

More about Crossroads

Crossroads Community Services Board was organized in 1973 as a cooperative venture among the seven counties. The board works to prevent and treat the occurrence of mental illnesses, intellectual disabilities, substance use and co-occurring disorders. As well as providing educational resources, the board works to enhance the functioning of individuals and families who experience these conditions.