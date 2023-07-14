Trent’s Mill News: Vacation Bible School wraps up this week Published 10:10 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Vacation Bible School is finishing up over at Tar Wallet Baptist Church. It’ll run through Friday, July 14, with commencement set for Friday at 6 p.m. with light refreshments. The church is located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland and the theme this year is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity”. All students are welcome, ages preschool through high school.

A couple more things to mention. First off, summer camp is in full swing over at Calvary Christian School. The school, a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, has full-time, part-time and extended day summer camps for children ages 2 through 10. It started on Tuesday, May 30 and it’ll keep going through Friday, Aug. 4. There’s plenty going on over there, including outdoor games, indoor activities, arts and crafts, water days, field trips and free play time, along with structured activities, cooking and baking. Calvary Baptist is located at 31139 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton. If you’re interested, just call 434-581-3874 or email calvarychristianeagles@gmail.com.

Also, mark this on your calendar. The Swan Family Benefit will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. at RMA in Dillwyn. There will be live music, a Cornhole tournament, a silent auction, along with food and games. Funds will go directly to Pastor Billy and his family as they prepare for retirement and to support Pastor Billy’s medical needs. For more info contact Barry Snoddy at 434-956-5202.

And just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, August 13. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

One day after that, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, Aug. 14. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church, which is located at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following the meal, there will be the August program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Finally, happy birthday wishes go out this week to Ella Mae Dunn of Farmville, who celebrates on Saturday, July 15 and Frankie Jones of Winginia, who celebrates on Wednesday, July 19.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.