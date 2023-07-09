Trents Mill News: Landfill committee meets this Sunday Published 9:51 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, July 9. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Homecoming arrives at Buckingham Baptist Church next week. The church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in New Canton, over in the Gold Hill area, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 9. That’ll start at 10 a.m. with bluegrass gospel at its best, featuring “True Spirit” of Richmond, followed by the morning message from Rev. Gary Sims. Lunch will be served at noon in the fellowship hall.

A couple more things to mention. First off, summer camp is in full swing over at Calvary Christian School. The school, a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, has full-time, part-time and extended day summer camps for children ages 2 through 10. It started on Tuesday, May 30 and it’ll keep going through Friday, Aug. 4. There’s plenty going on over there, including outdoor games, indoor activities, arts and crafts, water days, field trips and free play time, along with structured activities, cooking and baking. Calvary Baptist is located at 31139 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton. If you’re interested, just call 434-581-3874 or email calvarychristianeagles@gmail.com.

Also, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, July 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 N. James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton.

All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following the meal, there will be a July program, featuring Pastor Billy Swan. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Vacation Bible School will start up on Monday, July 10 and run through Friday, July 14 over at Tar Wallet Baptist Church. The church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will hold bible school from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly, with commencement on Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. with light refreshments. The theme this year is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity” and all students are welcome, ages preschool through high school.

Finally this week, happy birthday wishes go out to Sandra Taylor of Crozier, who celebrates on Wednesday, July 12 and Steve Morris of Dillwyn, who celebrates on Thursday, July 13.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.