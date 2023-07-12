Tigers place on Academic All-State Team Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) placed six individuals on the 2022-23 Virginia Sports Information Directors’ (VaSID) Academic All- State Team. The Tigers recognized include recent graduates Ryan Boyce, Connor Brooks, Patrick Conde, Michael Harris, Andrew Rehak and Alex Rubino.

Ryan Boyce ‘23, a four-year member of the baseball team, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business while attaining a 3.51 GPA. He was named to the 2023 Academic All-District® Baseball Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) for NCAA Division III, the 2023 ABCA Region 6 All-Defensive Team, and was a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Ryan completed the College’s Warren W. Hobbie Program in Business Ethics and graduated cum laude.

Connor Brooks ‘23, a four-year member of the soccer team, earned Bachelor of Arts degree in both economics and business and German while attaining a 3.68 GPA. He was named to the 2023 Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer Team as selected by CSC, was Third Team All-ODAC in 2020-21, and was a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Connor completed the College’s Wilson Leadership Fellows Program, earned the Rhetoric 210 Best Speaker Award and graduated magna cum laude.

Patrick Conde ‘23, a four-year member of the tennis team, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry while attaining a 3.38 GPA. He was a three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Patrick graduated cum laude.

Michael Harris, a four-year member of the football team, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre with a minor in music while attaining a 3.31 GPA. He was a two-time All-ODAC selection, was one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy®, awarded to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF), was named a member of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, and was a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Michael graduated cum laude.

Andrew Rehak, a four-year member of the swimming team, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry while attaining a 3.99 GPA. He was named to the 2023 Academic All-District® Men’s Swimming and Diving Team as selected by CSC, and was a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Andrew completed the College’s Wilson Leadership Fellows Program, earned the Hewett Biology Award and graduated summa cum laude as the First Honor Graduate delivering the valedictory address.

Alex Rubino, a four-year member of the golf team, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with a minor in history while attaining a 3.62 GPA. He was a First Team All-ODAC selection in 2023, is a three-time Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar (2021-23), and a three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Alex graduated magna cum laude.

VaSID names 44 All- State teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an All-Sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. VaSID Academic All-State honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and are sophomores or above. This year’s honorees include 214 student-athletes from 36 schools.