Sights From Farmville’s celebration and Fireworks After Dark Published 12:32 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

FARMVILLE – The big focus over the last week was on Fireworks After Dark, but if you asked everyone who showed up a couple hours before, the rest of Farmville’s celebration drew just as much attention.

Streets around the downtown area were closed at 3 p.m. The Virginia National Guard set up a children’s play area, complete with a bounce house. At Crute Stage on Main Street, the bands Soul Expressions and Patrick Oliver Music took turns performing for the crowd.

In addition to the music, food trucks and vendors were set up in and around Main Street. Some businesses set up pop-up tent shops, selling material or, in some cases like the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, giving it away. The VCBF gave away books all night. For a look at some of the sights from the celebration, just swipe through the embedded photos below.

Now one problem the town did run into involved the radar. A series of storms came through the region at different times throughout the night, but one strong cell appeared destined to hit Farmville right around 9:30 p.m., when the fireworks were supposed to go off.

As a result, the town moved up the fireworks by 30 minutes, while also cutting it a bit short, in order to make sure everyone got home before the storm finally hit.

One thing that caught some people by surprise was how the fireworks looked and sounded. In an interview last week with The Herald, Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis explained these are a different type of fireworks like the ones used for sporting events and concerts. Due to how close buildings and people are to the downtown fireworks, Farmville will use what’s called close proximity pyrotechnics.

These aren’t as loud and don’t have the fallout of regular fireworks.

Here’s a look at the fireworks from Monday night. Just like the photos above, swipe to take a look and see some of the sights.

Finally, the night wrapped up over at the North Street Press Club. Beginning at 10 p.m., Joe Keys and the Late Bloomer Band performed an after-fireworks concert.