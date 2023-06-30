Fireworks After Dark and other celebrations return to the area Published 3:55 am Friday, June 30, 2023

FARMVILLE – Several towns in the area have Independence Day celebrations planned over the next week. But there are a few things you need to know before going. We’ll start with Farmville’s Fireworks After Dark and work our way around the area.

The town’s activities will be very similar to the event held last year. Fireworks will take place the day before Independence Day on Monday, July 3 in the heart of the downtown area.

“We hope people will be able to come out and celebrate July Fourth together as a community,” said Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis.

When will Fireworks After Dark start?

The streets will close around 3 p.m. on Monday to prepare for the event. The vendors will start setting up and around 5:30 p.m. the event should be ready for folks to start arriving. The event officially starts at 6 p.m. when the first band will play on the Crute Stage on Main Street.

Fireworks will start once the sky gets good and dark, which is expected around 9:30 p.m. and the show will last for around 20 minutes. The fireworks will be shot from the roof of Town Hall. According to Davis, these are a different type of fireworks like the ones used for sporting events and concerts. Due to how close buildings and people are to the downtown fireworks, Farmville will use what’s called close proximity pyrotechnics.

These aren’t as loud and don’t have the fallout of regular fireworks. Even so, folks can expect the show to still have the same bright colors.

Where to go?

The event is in Downtown Farmville with a large portion of it on Main Street. The roads will be blocked at the Randolph Street and High Street intersections, the North Main Street and West 3rd Street intersection down to McDonald’s and then parts of Fourth Street to North Virginia Street.

For parking, some of the local businesses may have their lots open. However, there are plenty of public parking locations for folks to use around Main Street. Those who come may have to walk a bit but there should be plenty of public parking available.

What to do?

Even though the main show starts when it gets dark, there will be plenty to do in the meantime. There will be around 10 food vendors and some of the downtown locations open for shopping. The Virginia National Guard will have an inflatable slide and obstacle course for kids.

There will be live music with Soul Expressions and Patrick Oliver Music performing on the Crute Stage on Main Street and Joe Keys & the Late Bloomer Band will perform at the North Street Stage at North Street Press Club.

Also, once it gets dark start heading to Town Hall to get a good spot for the fireworks show.

What to bring for Fireworks After Dark?

For the bands and the fireworks show, folks should bring lawn chairs to sit and watch if they don’t want to stand the whole time as there is no accommodation for seating.

There are no pets allowed at the event. Folks should also not bring any alcoholic beverages or coolers. There will be alcohol for sale for those interested.

The celebrations start this weekend

For anybody who wants to watch fireworks on the weekend instead, we have a regional option for that as well. Several, actually. One of those will be in Pamplin. The eighth annual Independence Day celebration will be held at the Pamplin Depot, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be dinner and three bands performing at the Depot, located at 115 N. Main St. in Pamplin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, with a menu including hot dogs (both beef and Alpha-gal friendly versions), homemade veggie baked beans and coleslaw, grilled veggies, chips, watermelon and cookies. The meal is free but a donation to Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters is requested. Music starts at 6 p.m., with country musicians Rebecca Bryant and Friends, The Possum Hollow Band and Farm Use String Band.

Meanwhile, Meherrin will continue a longstanding tradition on that same night. The 37th annual celebration actually starts at 11 a.m., with Meherrin Fire and Rescue’s stew sale. Then the rest of the event, including food trucks, music and a fireworks display once the sun goes down takes place at 102 Moores Ordinary Road, beginning at 4 p.m.