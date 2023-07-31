Prince Edward County schools are in need of volunteers Published 12:09 am Monday, July 31, 2023

As we head into August and students prepare to return to classes, there’s one key need for Prince Edward County schools. It doesn’t involve money or construction, it simply involves time.

The school district is looking for volunteers to help out for this upcoming school year.

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is looking for volunteers to help out in a variety of formats. The biggest need is at the elementary and middle schools.

Breaking down the needs

At both schools, volunteers are needed for story readers, literacy tutors and cafeteria and playground monitors. The middle school is also looking for anyone who would like to help get its Parent Teacher Organization started. Other ways to get involved include chaperoning, fundraising, athletics, concessions, classroom helper, hall monitor, library helper or mentoring.

“Volunteering is a great way for family members to spend time with their Eagle or see the hard work our teachers do up close,” said Letina Giles, the family engagement coordinator for the school district. “Reading and tutoring can be very fulfilling and the students get excited.”

It’s not just family members who can apply to be a volunteer. According to Giles, PECPS is very lucky to be located near Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University as students come to volunteer as well.

How to apply with Prince Edward County schools

To apply, anyone interested can visit tinyurl.com/PECPSvolunteer to go to the online district volunteer application. If chosen, depending on the position the volunteer may have to also get fingerprinted and a background check especially if they are working directly with students.

Even though the application provides many details, those looking for more information are encouraged to reach out to the human resources department or directly to the school they are looking to work with. Human resources can answer more general questions and the application process but the best route is to contact the school directly about the specific roles.

“People can contact the schools or HR, but they really need to contact the schools to learn more,” said LaRoya Eanes-Walton, director of human resources for PECPS. “The schools will have more specifics on what they need.”

At the moment there is no specific number on how many volunteers PECPS is looking for. They may put a cap on the number in the future, but right now anyone who meets the qualifications is encouraged to apply and pour into the next generation.