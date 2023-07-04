New primary care practice fills a need for Buckingham County Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

DILLWYN – Buckingham County needs medical facilities. Out of Virginia’s 133 counties, Buckingham ranked 124th in health factors, according to the latest Community Health Assessments. It’s been several years since Sentara closed its primary care location in the area, with those doors shutting in 2020.

But you can add one new practice to the list in Buckingham, as Troublesome Creek gets started. Troublesome Creek Medicine will operate out of 15911 North James Madison Highway in Dillwyn, the brainchild of Chris Hucks. A nurse practitioner and independent business owner, Hucks plans to provide primary care and meet patients where they are.

To his practice, Hucks brings over 20 years of experience. He started his career working as an emergency medical technician (EMT) with the rescue squad before becoming a flight paramedic, a registered nurse and now a family nurse practitioner. After seven years as a nurse practitioner, he felt it was time to open his own practice to be able to meet patients where they are without restrictions.

“I think the goal was to provide care to community members in Buckingham County and be able to meet patients where they are in various situations,” he said. “I can go to their house, do virtual appointments and be in control of my practice.”

Where did the name come from?

Troublesome Creek Medicine got its name due to the plan for its original location. After building a new home, Hucks planned to turn his former home on Troublesome Creek Road into an office to do his practice. Unfortunately, the location had some internet and phone connection problems so the practice moved to North James Madison Highway in Dilwyn, in the brick building across from the fire department.

This practice comes at a needed time as Sentara Buckingham Family Medicine closed in the county in 2020, leaving many without a primary care physician. According to Hucks, the health services in the northern part of the county do their best to serve everyone but the load is too much. Many residents haven’t received primary care since the Sentara closure.

At Troublesome Creek Medicine, the staff includes Hucks, a full-time and a part-time nurse, two office workers and one female nurse practitioner who specializes in women’s health who will come in one day a week. Residents of all ages can come to receive primary care, including labs, physicals, vaccinations, sick visits and referrals. Hucks also does home visits for those unable to come into the office due to being homebound or not having transportation.

“Since we are independent of any hospital or associations we can refer patients to any specialist so we can send them to the one they prefer,” said Hucks.

Next steps in Buckingham County

The practice will officially open on Monday, July 17. The office will be open at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and close at 5 p.m. except on Tuesdays when it will close at 1 p.m. to do home visits. There will be an open house Friday, July 21 with refreshments for anyone who would like to ask questions.

To learn more, visit troublesomecreekmedicine.com or call 434-983-2722.