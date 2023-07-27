Construction is about to start on new Farmville Road business Published 3:58 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

A Dollar General is coming soon next to the Old Fish N’ Pig site on Farmville Road.

On Monday, July 17, the permit was pulled for the Dollar General planned for the area. This means that folks driving by will start seeing some progress very soon.

According to Robert Love, the county planning and zoning administrator for Prince Edward County, residents will start to see a couple of things start to take place. One is that the developer, Rhetson Companies Inc., will start working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to install a turning lane into the property. Along with the turning lane, some brush and trees will be cleared from the property and Rhetson Companies Inc. will create an erosion sediment perimeter control.

“They’ll call us when it’s over so we can look at the grating and everything,” said Love. “For us, it’s a waiting game until they have boots on the ground.”

Details about the Farmville Road build

As there are many Dollar Generals around, residents may wonder how the typical build will fit in with the Hampden-Sydney style that surrounds the area. According to Love, this Dollar General will not look like the others.

“It will not look like Dollar General and will have a very notable design,” he said. “It’s going to be a beautiful site.”

On Farmville Road from the southern boundary of the US 460 bypass right of way to Abline Road, this section is part of the highway corridor overlay district. This district is created to protect scenic and natural beauty along the road while also keeping the road efficient. Part of this is making sure that new buildings are visually pleasing and match the surrounding area. To do this, this Dollar General is going to have some upgrades.

The building will be made of brick and have white columns in front. There will also be fake windows in the front with shutters and a mantel. According to Love, even though the highway corridor overlay district has extended to this area for a while now, this is the first project to take place and utilize it. The Wawa coming to nearby Farmville will also utilize this overlay district.