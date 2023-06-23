Trents Mill News: Sending out prayers and sympathy Published 10:00 am Friday, June 23, 2023

First off, our sympathy is extended to the McReynolds family of Cumberland. Mary Edith McReynolds, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 16. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Also, our sympathy goes out to the Fulcher family of Farmville. Joyce Fulcher, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 12. She will also be missed by all who knew her.

Shifting around a bit, just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, July 9. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Email newsletter signup

Summer camp is in full swing over at Calvary Christian School. The school, a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, has full-time, part-time and extended day summer camps for children ages 2 through 10. It started on Tuesday, May 30 and it’ll keep going through Friday, Aug. 4. There’s plenty going on over there, including outdoor games, indoor activities, arts and crafts, water days, field trips and free play time, along with structured activities, cooking and baking. Calvary Baptist is located at 31139 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton. If you’re interested, just call 434-581-3874 or email calvarychristianeagles@gmail.com.

One day later, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, July 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 N. James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton.

All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following the meal, there will be a July program, featuring Pastor Billy Swan. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Finally today, happy birthday wishes go out to the following people: Cathay Midkiff Fitzhugh of Staunton, who celebrates on Friday, June 23; Peggy Johnson of Buckingham celebrates the next day on Saturday, June 24 and both Dale Midkiff and Frances Smith of Dillwyn celebrate on Wednesday, June 28.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.