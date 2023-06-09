Trent’s Mill News: Let’s talk about tea Published 7:46 am Friday, June 9, 2023

As we head into summer, there’s nothing better than just sitting on the porch with a glass of iced tea. And this weekend is a time to celebrate that. Saturday is National Iced Tea Day across the country. Now I can’t tell you the right or wrong way to drink tea. We’ve all got our own way of doing it.

They say recipes for iced tea have been found going back to the 1870s. It shows up in “Housekeeping in Old Virginia”, which got published in 1877. What spread the idea? Hotels and railroads. The hotels put iced tea on their menus and railroad stations did the same. Then in 1904, it was introduced at the World’s Fair in St. Louis. That did the rest.

Are you ready for Vacation Bible School and summer camps? One long-term summer camp is going on over at Calvary Christian School. The school, a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, has full-time, part-time and extended day summer camps for children ages 2 through 10. It started on Tuesday, May 30 and it’ll keep going through Friday, Aug. 4. There’s plenty going on over there, including outdoor games, indoor activities, arts and crafts, water days, field trips and free play time, along with structured activities, cooking and baking. Calvary Baptist is located at 31139 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton. If you’re interested, just call 434-581-3874 or email calvarychristianeagles@gmail.com.

We mentioned Vacation Bible School and one is starting up this Sunday. Cedar Baptist Church, that’s over at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold VBS from Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15. Their event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night for children ages three and up. There will also be an adult class available.

Shifting around a bit, just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, June 11. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

One day later, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, June 12. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the June program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.