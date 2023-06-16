Trents Mill News: Father’s Day is coming up Published 10:25 am Friday, June 16, 2023

First off, just remember that Sunday, June 18 is Father’s Day. We would like to wish each day a very Happy Father’s Day.

Also, be sure to mark your calendars. Summer officially arrives on Wednesday, June 21 at 10:58 a.m.

Barry and Linda Miles of Cumberland visited family in Pilot Mountain North Carolina this past week. They had a wonderful visit with family and friends.

Shifting around a bit, just a reminder that the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have their regular meeting coming up on Sunday, July 8. The nonprofit organization will meet at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Summer camp is in full swing over at Calvary Christian School. The school, a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, has full-time, part-time and extended day summer camps for children ages 2 through 10. It started on Tuesday, May 30 and it’ll keep going through Friday, Aug. 4. There’s plenty going on over there, including outdoor games, indoor activities, arts and crafts, water days, field trips and free play time, along with structured activities, cooking and baking. Calvary Baptist is located at 31139 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton. If you’re interested, just call 434-581-3874 or email calvarychristianeagles@gmail.com.

One day later, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, July 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 N. James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton.

All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following the meal, there will be a July program, featuring Pastor Billy Swan. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Earl and Carol Swink of Farmville, who celebrate on Friday, June 16.

And finally today, we send happy birthday wishes to the following people. Eileen Reynolds of Buckingham celebrates on Sunday, June 18; Walter Gadwell of New Jersey also celebrates on June 18. Irene Shumaker of Farmville and Ann Jones of New Canton both celebrate on Thursday, June 22.

