School board names new principal for Cumberland High Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Cumberland High has a new person in charge. Effective July 1, the Cumberland County School Board announced that Mary Melissa Shores will take over as the new principal at the high school. Shores, a former teacher and assistant to the principal at Cumberland High, comes to the division from Hopewell City Public Schools, where she was the Director of Personnel.

Shores has had varied experiences in education. She’s served as the Activities Director for Buckingham County Public Schools and the principal of Bluestone Middle School. In addition to previously teaching geography and history at Cumberland, she also coached volleyball, cross country, girls basketball, and softball.

Shores holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Grove City College in Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership from Longwood University. She holds a Virginia teaching license in History and Social Science as well as a license in Administration and Supervision.

“I am a resident of Cumberland County and would like to return to the school system where I began my career,” Shores said. She added that she would like to be back in the school setting where she feels she can make a difference.

“The division is pleased to have Mrs. Shores on our staff as the new principal of Cumberland High School” said Dr. Chip Jones, superintendent of Cumberland County Public Schools. “I am sure that she will be an asset to the division.”