Restaurant planned at Sandy River Distillery Published 8:01 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Off Monroe Church Road, near the Sandy River Reservoir, you’ll find the Sandy River Outdoor Adventure Park and Sandy River Distillery. Here people can stay at the adventure resort to spend time outdoors and also enjoy the family-owned crafted spirits.

According to owner Mark Smith, visitors are wanting more when they come to the distillery. He is currently working on getting a permit to open a restaurant on the property and will have a public hearing during the Tuesday, June 20 board of supervisors meeting.

At the distillery, guests can come for a tasting to experience moonshine, rum, bourbon and other spirits distilled onsite. However, due to it being a tasting, guests are limited to two drinks and there is no food other than an occasional food truck.

Many have expressed to Smith that they want to be able to hang out longer and order food.

“At the distillery, people can only get two drinks,” said Smith. “With a restaurant, we’d be able to serve more drinks, have food and serve wine and beer.”

Since opening last spring, the distillery has held numerous events including Sip and Shop, the Cocktails & Couture fashion show, food trucks and regular live music performances that have drawn in decent crowds. Smith hopes to build on that momentum with this restaurant.

“We’re moving in that direction,” said Smith. “It’s doing well enough but we need more tools.”

A large part of doing this for Smith is to bring the community together and bring something to the county for tourism. Everyone involved in the various events has been local from the performers to the various vendors and food trucks.

One part of this new restaurant that may concern locals is its effect on Monroe Church Road. The road is small and won’t be able to handle too many people traveling on it at once. According to Smith, he doesn’t see this being a problem. There is already a commercial entrance put in place from when the adventure park opened and he plans to cap off at 500 people.

“This is still going to be for smaller crowds and I like it small,” said Smith. “I don’t need anything too big.”