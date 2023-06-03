Prince Edward County’s Meals on Wheels needs volunteers Published 4:26 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

FARMVILLE – Volunteering is a great way to give back and meet new people. Meals on Wheels in Prince Edward County is looking for volunteers to deliver meals a couple of times a week.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization that delivers hot meals from Centra Southside Community Hospital to elderly, disabled and homebound adults of Prince Edward County. Currently, the organization delivers these meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Frank Lacey serves as the director of Meals on Wheels and as the pastor of Riverside Community Church. He enjoyed giving his time to both, but now his church is starting to grow, which is what every pastor loves to see. However, it is now harder for him to juggle both responsibilities. To help, Lacey is currently looking at a few volunteers to step up as captains and help with some of his duties of making sure food and volunteers are getting where they are supposed to go. In order to do this, volunteers need to step in to help and replace.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m really grateful for those who have delivered throughout the years,” said Lacey. “It’s a commitment and we’re grateful for what they do.”

Those wanting to volunteer will need to meet at 10:30 a.m. in the hospital parking lot to pick up the food. After that, they follow their route, which for most it takes less than 90 minutes to complete.

According to Lacey, one of the most important parts of Meals on Wheels isn’t always the meals they bring. Since it’s not a federal program there doesn’t have to be proof of food insecurity for adults to take part. For many of the clients, this is an opportunity for someone to check in and have a conversation multiple times a week.

“Many of the clients live by themselves and some don’t want to interact when we bring the food but many involved want to sit and talk with us for a few minutes,” said Lacey. “Most are on the Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule so that’s someone every other day to talk to.”

Those interested can call the office at 434-392-8797 or click here. If no one answers when you call, leave a message and someone will get back soon.