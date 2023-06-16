Juneteenth celebration planned at Moton Museum Published 8:05 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Robert Russa Moton Museum is hosting a Juneteenth event to give an opportunity for folks to come together and remember the past while planning for a better future.

The Moton Museum and the Farmville Jaycees are hosting Farmville’s third annual Juneteenth celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 900 Griffin Blvd., Farmville. Also co-sponsoring the event are the R.R. Moton/Prince Edward County Alumni Association, Prince Edward County NAACP and Fresh Boyz Club.

With different activities to participate in, this event will have something for the whole family to enjoy. Those who come can browse the various vendors selling food, art and other goods. For kids, there will be a bounce house and other interactive activities to learn about the significance of the day. There will also be music, demonstrations, a program and of course history.

“We’re trying to provide something for everyone with food and entertainment,” said Cainan Townsend, managing director at Moton Museum. “There will be history on the African diaspora and other African things including some contemporary. There will be fun for the whole family.”

The Moton Museum paints the perfect backdrop for this celebration as it holds a significant history both for Farmville and the Civil Rights movement. According to Townsend, Juneteenth is a great opportunity to look back at history and see where our country was, where we are now and then how we can improve for a better future.

“This is a really great opportunity to have fellowship and to look back and go through the history, good, bad and some of it really ugly,” said Townsend.

Along with the celebration, the day will start with an opportunity to participate in a community clean-up starting at 9 a.m. that morning. The clean-up will be on North Virginia Street heading towards the Department of Motor Vehicles.