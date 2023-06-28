Class reunion held Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Luther P. Jackson High School in Cumberland held a 60th class reunion for the class of 1963. The reunion was held at Charley’s Waterfront Café on Saturday, June 3. Pictured are, from left, back row: Clara Gibson Green, Yvonne Booker Brooks, Verna Jefferson Mahan, Jerry Johnson, Delsia Blanton, Veronica Hall-McGhee and Darlene Walker Brown. Seated are Virginia Dickerson Ward, Alice Robinson Miller, Doris Sears Brown and Gloria Sears Murphy.