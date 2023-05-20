Who will invest in Downtown Farmville? Partnership seeks support Published 12:29 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

FARMVILLE – In order to grow and develop, downtown Farmville first needs investment. But that’s not always something local government can provide. So who will invest in the area? That’s a question one local group hopes to answer.

Currently, the Farmville Downtown Partnership (FDP) is halfway to its fundraising goal of $25,000 by the end of May. To reach this goal, the organization is asking individuals to support their downtown and invest $225 in honor of Farmville being 225 years old. If 75% of the downtown partners participate in this investment, then they will reach their goal.

“There are a number of projects we want to do and we have great support from the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County, but we need funds to match for many of these projects,” said Paul Hoffman, treasurer for the FDP.

According to Hoffman, this year they decided to change their approach in looking for investors for downtown. Instead of asking only a few businesses to make a large donation, the organization is hoping to get more people involved by having many give a small donation. Those who donate will be invited to the Investor’s Reception on Tuesday, June 20, at the Catbird Rooftop Terrace.

The money for this fundraiser will be used for numerous projects to improve Downtown Farmville, Hoffman said. It will also help the FDP continue its mission to preserve downtown’s role as the hub of the unique historic community and continue the town’s role as a fun and profitable place to be, he added. Having individuals give a small investment is just one of the ways to fulfill the part of the mission of getting everyone involved.

“Once people financially invest into something then that also gets them emotionally invested,” said Hoffman. “We want to connect these smaller parts of downtown too.”

Where will money for Downtown Farmville go?

The money will be used for grant matching for various grants including one for a facade restoration for downtown, funding for seminars like the Social Media Networking Class, funding events like Rock the Block 2023 and upgrading the FDP’s aged computers, downtown shopping guides and maps and maintaining the website.

Anyone interested in giving can visit farmvilledowntown.com and click the blue donate button a the top of the page. The $225 is encouraged but those looking to donate can give any amount they are able. All donations are tax-deductible, as FDP is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.